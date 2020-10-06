Police push pregnant woman for breaking Covid-19 rules in dramatic Melbourne beach arrest (video)

The woman is seen being held down by several police officers before being escorted away

Police in Melbourne have been accused of pushing a “pregnant” woman while arresting another woman who was allegedly breaching coronavirus rules.

Police took the woman into custody at Altona Beach on Saturday after she allegedly failed to wear a mask and travelled outside her permitted 5km radius.

As seen in the video, the woman is being held down by several police officers before being escorted away.

“Why are you arresting her? What did she do?,” a bystander is heard shouting at police.

also read

Trump calls for repeal of Section 230, after Facebook and Twitter censors Covid-19 comment

Biden: Turkey should retract Hagia Sophia decision

A group of people surrounding the woman was heard shouting profanities at police as they made the arrest.

Officers had approached the woman and her group after they were seen allegedly without masks.

Police say the group became aggressive before the arrest was made.

“She’s taken her kids for a swim and you f***ing arrest her for what?” one person is heard saying.

source 7news.com.au