Police treating stabbings in Manchester as terrorist attack

British counter-terrorism police are investigating stabbings at Manchester Victoria train station that left three people injured, including a police officer, on New Year’s Eve, the Greater Manchester Police said. According to BBC producer, who was on the scene the attacker shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the assault.

Police said a man is in custody and those injured were in a “serious” but not life-threatening condition.

The stabbings occurred at about 8:50 p.m.

“Tonight’s events will have understandably worried people but I need to stress that the incident is not ongoing, a man is in custody and there is currently no intelligence to suggest there is any wider threat at this time,” Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said in a statement.

Police said the man in custody is being held for “questioning on suspicion of attempted murder.”

Britain is currently on its second-highest threat level of severe, meaning an attack is considered highly likely and security officials say they are facing record levels of work in countering Islamist militants as well as far-right extremists after four major attacks last year.