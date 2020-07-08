Police warn citizens to delete dangerous fake e-mail

The Hellenic Police has warned citizens to refrain from opening a fraudulent e-mail circulating which purports to be from EL.AS and bears the Greek police signature.

The e-mail is being circulated by fraudsters trying to deceive citizens and act as a phishing text to gain access to their personal data.

Police called on anyone who has already received the message to delete it and not to open the attached files to avoid being attacked by malware.

An investigation is underway by the Hellenic Police Cybercrime Prosecution Directorate.

This is the e-mail