Political leaders spending Easter holidays on islands

Several Greek political leaders chose the islands for the Easter holidays, as their schedules showed on Thursday.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who arrived on Rhodes on Thursday, will travel to the island of Tilos for his Easter holidays with his family.

Main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be on Tinos, in the Cyclades, National Defence Minister Panos Kammenos is spending the holy week on the islands of the eastern Aegean, and Potami leader Stavros Theodorakis will be at his home town of Drapania, in the Chania region of Crete.

On the other hand, PASOK and Movement for Change leader Fofi Gennimata will be celebrating with relatives in the Argolid, in southeastern Greece, Communist Party of Greece (KKE) head Dimitris Koutsoumbas will be at Omvriaki near Domokos, and Union of Centrists leader Vassilis Levendis will spend Easter in Lamia and Katerini.

Parliament president Nikos Voutsis will be in Athens during the holidays, and Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos, as announced earlier, will attend Friday and Saturday church services in Kalamata, southern Greece.