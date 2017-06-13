“Politically Incorrect Sheriff” offers advice to protect yourself from terror (VIDEO)

“Doing nothing, or just hoping it won’t happen to you, is not going to save your life”

“Doing nothing, or just hoping it won’t happen to you, is not going to save your life,” says Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey in his video on what to do during a terror attack.

“Now, more than ever, is the time for our citizens to be prepared to serve as the first line of defense. Not only for them but for their families when the attack happens,” he says.

“As everyone knows I’m probably one of the most politically incorrect sheriffs in the country and to be honest, I’m good with that. What I’m not good with I sitting back waiting for the emergency to happen, or even worse, sitting back and saying ‘it won’t happen here’ or ‘it won’t happen to me.’”

“Yesterday I saw a news story where in other parts of the world they are telling citizens if they are attacked to run, hide and tell,” he continues. “Really? Coaching citizens that the best way to save their life and the life of a family member, co-worker or friend, is to run, hide and tell? What’s next? Ask you to run, hide and then draw a line in the sand while daring the cold-blooded murderer to cross it? Not here.”

“In my book what’s next is to fully understand that this is war and you better be prepared to wage war to protect you, your family and those around you if attacked.”

“Terrorists and active shooters know that our citizens have been coached to run and hide and then patiently await help,” he continues. “What they don’t count on is being attacked themselves.”

“No matter who you are or what your position is on guns, there’s no denying that the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun or knife is an armed or well-prepared citizen or law enforcement officer.”

