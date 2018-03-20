Politicians will be national traitors if they sign over Macedonia name: Metropolitan of Kozani Pavlos (video)

The Metropolitan of Servion-Kozanis, Pavlos called for a public debate on the name dispute with FYROM. Attending an open public event organised by the Panhellenic Federation of Macedonian Cultural Clubs at the Folklore Museum of Kozani on Monday regarding the name dispute between Greece and FYROM, the Metropolitan claimed: “Skopje can not just appear today and say that we are Macedonia. But we have the responsibility. The political forces of our country are responsible. If they sign today they will be, nothing more than national traitors”.