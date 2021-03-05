Politico: The road to Joe Biden’s foreign policy runs through Bob Menendez – Analysis

In just six short weeks in office, President Joe Biden has bombed Syria, sanctioned Saudi Arabia and Myanmar, and taken steps to re-enter the Iran nuclear deal. But if Biden thinks he can make foreign policy decisions without consulting New Jersey’s Robert Menendez, he’s got another thing coming.

The chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee has been in this role before, and he didn’t much like the way the Obama administration conducted international affairs. In Menendez’s view, Obama treated foreign policy as if it were the sole discretion of the White House. As a result, he often made things more difficult for former President Barack Obama, especially in areas that required congressional approval.