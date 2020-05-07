Poll: “Yes” in government handling of coronavirus says 75% of Greeks

SKAI TV presented tonight a poll by PULSE showing a tendency of relaxation and de-escalation of concern for the coronavirus, as 63% of citizens are concerned compared to 78% in the previous measurement.

More specifically, when asked how much they are worried about the disease in Greece, 30% answered “a lot”, 33% “too much”, 20% “moderate”, 13% “a little”, 6% “very little” and 7% said “no”. A 4% of the respondents stated “don’t know/don’t want to answer”.

At the same time, there is growing concern about the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis as 66% now believe the economic situation will be more difficult in the coming months.

Regarding the government’s handling of the pandemic, 63% believe that the measures were relaxed at the right time, while 15% believe that they should have done it earlier. It is also noteworthy that only 44% state that they will implement the measures more or less and 34% state that they will implement them moderately, while a percentage of 17% state that they will not implement them!