Polyamory in Canada? Canadian Judge rules child has three parents!

In Justin Trudeau’s soyboy haven of Canada, a judge has ruled that a child to a polyamorous couple has three parents, reports LifeSiteNews. The child now has one woman and two men as their legal parent.

“In ruling on the case of Re CC, Justice Robert Fowler of the Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court Family Division observed the child was born in 2017 as the result of a polyamorous relationship between two men and one woman he described as ‘stable and ongoing’ since June 2015,” reports the outlet.

The battle over the state legally recognizing all three adults began after the Newfoundland Ministry of Service refused to list them on the child’s birth certificate based on the province’s Vital Statistics Act.

What’s odd about Judge Fowler’s ruling is his basing his decision on the child’s biological father being “unknown,” something a standard paternity test could clear up instantly. “None of the partners in this relationship is married and, while the identity of the mother is clear, the biological father of the child is unknown,” wrote Fowler.

The judge also ruled that listing all three parents would be in the child’s best interests, which is odd considering that it denies the child the right of knowing their biological father.

“To deny this child the dual paternal parentage would not be in his best interests. It must be remembered that this is about the best interests of the child and not the best interest of the parents,” he wrote.

Fowler also said the child “has been born into what is believed to be a stable and loving family relationship which, although outside the traditional family model, provides a safe and nurturing environment.”

“I can find nothing to disparage that relationship from the best interests of the child’s point of view,” he concluded.

Gwen Landolt, vice president of REAL Women, said the “truly shocking” ruling will legitimize polyamorous couples that will further lead to confusion. She noted that Fowler’s ruling is “not based on common sense, or understanding of human nature, or of what’s necessary for a child.”

“To call this a stable relationship after three years is politically correct nonsense,” said Landolt. “Obviously, he knows nothing of human beings when he says that. It’s obviously, clearly not in the best interests of the child.”

The polyamory is essentially a legal loophole, considering that Canada has no criminal code against such behavior, banning only bigamy and polygamy.

Source: dailywire