Pompeo calls for military de-escalation in Eastern Mediterranean

US National Security Council: The return of Oruc Reis to its port is an important step

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Tuesday Turkey and Greece to abandon any military escalation and focus on seeking a diplomatic solution to the gas dispute facing the eastern Mediterranean.

“This problem must be resolved without the use of military force, but through normal mechanisms, through international decisions, especially on the energy rights associated with this region”, he said on the French radio station “France Inter”.

Also, the US National Security Council describes the return of Oruc Reis to the port of Antalya as an “important step”.

“In a post on its Twitter account, the National Security Council also notes that the United States supports the dialogue between Greece and Turkey as the only means of resolving disputes in the Eastern Mediterranean”.

