Pompeo visit: Guest at the Prime Minister’s house in Chania (videos-photos)

The security measures, both at the airport of Chania and at the house of the Prime Minister are especially intense, while special arrangements were made on the way to the airport at the house of Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his staff had useful talks with the US Secretary of State, while in the evening he will host a dinner in his honor.

On Tuesday, the program of the American Secretary of State includes the important visit to the Souda Bay Base. The head of American diplomacy will be accompanied by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Then, at 11.20 in the morning, there will be an extended meeting of delegations, at the Hellenic Air Force (HAF) 115th Battle Wing. Immediately afterwards, statements will be made to the media.

At 13.15, Mr. Mitsotakis and Mr. Pompeo will have a working lunch at the paternal home of the Prime Minister.

The Greek side will be represented by the Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, the Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, the Chief of the HNDGS Gen. Konstantinos Floros and the Director of the Prime Minister’s Diplomatic Office, Ambassador Eleni Sourani.

At 17.00 on Tuesday afternoon, the Prime Minister and the US Secretary of State will visit the archeological site of Aptera in the presence of the Minister of Culture & Sports, Lina Mendoni.



Times: Pompeo discusses Souda Bay Base instead of Incirlik

Meanwhile, a Times correspondent from Athens, referring to Pompeo’s intentions during his visit to Greece, is considering proposals for the relocation of critical US military assets from the Incirlik Base to Souda Bay Base.

As it is commented, the visit of the American Secretary of State is perceived as a sign of the declining patience of the USA with the Turkish President Erdogan.