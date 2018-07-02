Poop is raining from Canada’s skies & nobody knows why! (VIDEO-PHOTOS)

The phenomenon has been going on for more than a month now and has been reported more than a dozen times. Government officials are keeping their lips tight, and no solid explanations have been offered up.

It all started on May 9, when a woman from British Columbia and her son were stopped at a red light. The duo looked up through the open sunroof and were “inundated” with wet, liquid feces.

“I started crying (and) I’m like: ‘I’m covered in poo,’” Susan Allan told news website Castanet. “It was just falling from the sky. You could feel the drops hitting you. When I looked up there was nothing above but a plane flying.”

Three days later, a man in the same town walked to his driveway only to find his car also splattered in a poo-like matter. Most recently, a woman more than 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles) away was sitting on her deck just before 4pm when she noticed a “black liquid” splattering her deck, railing, and windows.

“It was like somebody’s septic tank burst,” Linda Smith told CBC news. “It was really bad.”

In all, 18 different cases of poop-jectiles falling from the sky have been reported in Canada.

“Blue ice” has been thrown around as a possible theory. Airplane toilets are not allowed to be emptied in the sky because they pose a health violation, but accidents do happen. Chunks of human waste dyed blue from the chemical deodorizer used in lavatories can sometimes seep from valves that open the tank to the outside of the plane.

“If this happens, the liquid seeping from valves freezes and adheres to the outside of the aircraft when the aircraft is flying at high altitudes,” Transport Canada, the government department overseeing federal transportation and investigating the incidents, told CBC. “As the aircraft starts its [descent] and the atmosphere gets warmer, the ice will start to melt and pieces will detach themselves from the aircraft. These pieces of ice will either melt or remain in their solid state before hitting the ground.”

But the agency isn’t offering up any official explanations. After reviewing reports, local radar, and interviewing aviation crews, Transport Canada said the matter falling from the sky doesn’t “meet the description of blue ice” and concluded none of the 18 cases are related to planes, according to VICE.

Experts aren’t buying the theory that it could be the droppings of migratory birds, either. The likelihood that dozens of birds all pooped at the same time – and multiple incidents, at that – seems pretty outlandish, they say. Scientists hope to collect feces samples and conduct DNA analysis to determine what species the feces is coming from.

Until then, Allan has her own theory.

“I believe that this is a cover-up by the government,” she said.

Source: iflscience