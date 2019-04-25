Poor services ignite protests in Suran and al-Bab

Mass protests accusing local councils of corruption have been taking place in some cities and towns held by the Free Syrian Army (FSA) in the Aleppo countryside. Protesters took to the streets of al-Bab and Suran on April 5 and 12, blaming the councils of the two cities of negligence in the provision of basic services such as bread and water, and demanding that the council members resign and that new councils be elected.

After the local councils turned a deaf ear to the protesters’ calls, demonstrators warned that they will continue to protest until their demands are met.

The local councils are the highest civil authority in the cities and towns in the Aleppo countryside. All of the public service departments, such as bakeries and dispensaries, are affiliated with the local councils, which run the affairs of the departments and hire their employees.

