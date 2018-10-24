Pop up Pizza Museum opens in New York (video)

Good news for pizza lovers. A New York pop-up museum offers an interactive experience paying homage to one of the nation’s most popular foods.

The Museum of Pizza allows visitors to celebrate the coveted combination of cheese, dough, and sauce.

In a new, unique, and “psychedelic” way.

The Museum of Pizza is a place to celebrate knowledge, discovery and pop culture around the world of pizza. Everything from pizza video games, pizza art, pizza installations, pizza history and pizza knowledge all in one place. Um, the reason we started it is because pizza’s really like, for everyone. Uh, pizza is for when you’re alone and broke and eating a dollar slice, to sitting with your friends celebrating a 30th birthday and eating huge $50 pies. It’s really kind of the universal thread of food.

The full pizza pop-up experience will be open in New York until November 18th.