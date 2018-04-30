Pope calls for world wide ban on weapons

Pope Francis called for a ban on “all weapons” Sunday in a tweet to his nearly 18 million followers.

The leader of the Catholic Church suggested that only the total abolition of all weaponry could lead to world peace.

“Do we really want peace? Then let’s ban all weapons so we don’t have to live in fear of war,” the Pope said.

Do we really want peace? Then let’s ban all weapons so we don’t have to live in fear of war. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) April 29, 2018

The comment immediately drew criticism online, with many calling on the Jesuit Pope to lead by example.

“Devout Catholic here, but honest question, if the Pope really wants this, will he lead by example and order the Vatican security to lay down their arms?” one Twitter user asked.

source: infowars.com