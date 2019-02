He will take part in an interfaith conference

Pope Francis arrives in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), becoming the first pontiff to visit the Arabian peninsula. He has been invited by Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan to take part in an interfaith conference.

Pope Francis, who has visited other Muslim-majority nations on prior occasions, including Egypt and Turkey, is expected to hold Mass at a public venue that is expected to draw 120,000 people.

source: sputniknews.com