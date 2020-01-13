Popular beauty YouTuber reveals she is transgender (video)

Nikkie de Jager, better known as beauty YouTuber and makeup artist NikkieTutorials, has come out as a transgender woman in a video posted Monday to her 12 million-plus YouTube subscribers.

“I hope that me standing up and being free, it inspires you to do the same” Nikkie says in the 17-minute video. “To truly live your life like you want it and the way you deserve it.”

Nikkie is one of the most popular and prolific beauty YouTubers in the world. She started posting on the platform in 2008; since then, she has worked as an adviser to Marc Jacobs Beauty and collaborated with Maybelline, among other accomplishments. She has essentially grown up on YouTube, and she has influenced the way many consumers and her fans think about beauty, the beauty industry, and specific products and trends.

