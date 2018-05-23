Popular UK drama “The Durrells” returns to Corfu

The Ionian island will once again become host to the show for a fourth season with filming due to commence later this year

With popularity among viewers and critics alike, it’s not entirely surprising a fourth series of The Durrells has been commissioned by broadcaster ITV.

“We couldn’t be more delighted to be making more of The Durrells with our exceptional team and on the magical island of Corfu – it is a dream come true,” said founder of production company Sid Gentle Films Ltd, Sally Woodward Gentle.

The popular UK drama is based on a trilogy of books written by conservationist and animal-lover Gerald Durrell about his childhood experiences of moving to the Greek island of Corfu with his family in the 1930s.

The series follows Louisa Durrell, played by Keeley Hawes who is set to return for the fourth season, and her four children who move to Greece from Bournemouth, England following the loss of her husband and due to economic hardship.

The show delves into each of their individual experiences on the island, where they are faced with adjusting to a new home and culture.

The new round of six episodes will be written by BAFTA-winning author Simon Nye and will be filmed in Corfu, expected to commence later this year.

The series will also see Greek actor, Alexis Georgoulis back on screen as taxi-driver, and Louisa’s love interest, Spiros.

The new episodes of The Durrells are set to air in 2019.

Source: neoskosmos