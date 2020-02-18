Porn film shot at Buddhist holy temple in Myanmar sparks outrage in the country

A shameless couple sparked outrage in Myanmar by filming themselves having sex at a sacred Buddhist temple and posting it on PornHub.

The pair stripped off in broad daylight at a pagoda in the ancient city of Bagan, the country’s best-known tourist destination and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The amateur porn stars, both aged 23, posted the 12-minute video on the X-rated website under their profile name ‘YeeesYeeesYeees’ where they describe themselves as a 23-year-old Italian couple with piercings and tattoos.

It had been viewed nearly 250,000 times but clocked up more than 5,500 dislikes compared to just over 2,200 likes by Thursday evening local time.

Locals reacted angrily online.

‘Our Bagan pagodas are The Holy Land,’ wrote Mg Khin Gyi on Facebook with multiple angry emojis.

Read more: daily mail