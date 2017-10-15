Porn magazine “Hustler” founder Flynt offers money for dirt on Trump in ad!

Hustler founder Larry Flynt is taking aim at President Trump in a full page ad in this Sunday’s Washington Post, FOX Business has learned exclusively.

Flynt is offering a $10 million bounty on credible information that leads to the impeachment of Trump. The porn king is asking for tax returns information, records from the president’s investment or any “secret dealings with the Russians” that provides what he calls a “smoking gun.”

In the ad Flynt writes, “Impeachment would be a messy, contentious affair, but the alternative – three more years of destabilizing dysfunction – is worse. Both good Democrats and good Republicans who put country over party did it before with Watergate. To succeed, impeachment requires unimpeachable evidence. That’s why I am making this offer.”

Flynt has attempted to take down other lawmakers in the past with $1 million prize for information on sex and scandals that forced the resignation of former Louisiana Rep. Bob Livingston (R) and former Louisiana Sen. David Vitter (R), who admitted to being involved in a prostitution ring.

source: Foxbusiness.com