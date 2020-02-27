Porn star says famous footballer “slid into her DMs” (photos)

An adult entertainment star has sent social media into a spin with the revelation a big name football player attempted to woo her.
Pornhub star Lana Rhoades has revealed a high profile footballer with a $120 million-a-year deal and 43 million Instagram followers “slid into her DMs”.
The 23-year-old actress has a large following on the adult site and it appears that includes superstars on the field too.
Watch the biggest matches of the Emirates FA Cup LIVE with ESPN on KAYO. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >
Rhoades made the revelation on a video posted to YouTube where she met with friends Alexandra Cooper and Sofia Franklyn, hosts of the Call her Daddy podcast.
A vlog post by close pal Mike Majlak initiated the conversation where he says: “She got DM’d (direct messaged) by a soccer player who has an $80 million ($A120m) contract.”
more at news.com.au
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Happy v-day ❤ shop the fuckboy collection ( 🔗 in bio) Use my code: Lana20 for 20% OFF storewide
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Looking 4 a baby daddy @fashionnova FashionovaPartner must be smart, funny, and like this picture to apply ✅
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
Cheers to the weekend 🥂@fashionnova AD I hope none of you are as single and lonely as me! 💕