Pornhub battles environmental pollution with “Dirtiest Porn Ever” (warning: explicit video)

Welcome to post-capitalism, where 16-year-olds, grassroots organisations, and Pornhub are making more moves to save the environment than our own government.

That’s right, after working on saving the bees with its Beesexual campaign and launching a ‘wankband’ wearable tech device that converts your dirty habits into sustainable energy, Pornhub has launched its “Dirtiest Porn Ever” campaign, a video starring amateur pornstar couple Leolulu engaging in some X-rated action on one of the world’s dirtiest beaches.

Each view on the video will result in a donation to Ocean Polymers, a non-profit that specialises in solutions to collect and process plastic waste from the world’s oceans. And given that the site has an average of 40 million horny visitors per day, we can expect results.

