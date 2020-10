What do a cucumber, an electric toothbrush and a sock have in common ? Well, that they’ve all had just about enough and have decided to join forces to protest.

“Not My Job” is a new Pornhub campaign that asks you to stop using household items for your personal pleasure.

Pornhub has a new line of sex toys and they want you to know all about it. But instead of just telling us what to buy, they chose to show us everything we should not be using, instead…

