Poros accident: Art collector & philanthropist Michael Abramov one of the two passengers

He was the founder of the “Museum of Russian Icons”

The names of the two Russian citizens killed in the tragic crash in Poros yesterday, in a helicopter crash, were published by some Russian media.

According to Ria Novosti, the two men aboard the helicopter that fell shortly after taking off yesterday, were Michael Abramov and Davel Akolinin.

Although the agency’s original article did not provide further information on the two people killed, in a subsequent article, RIA reported that one of the two Russian victims, Abramov, is no other than the famous Russian businessman and art collector that, among other achievements, had founded the “Museum of Russian Icons”.

The sad news of the 56-year-old’s death was confirmed at the agency by his partner and former museum employee, Sergei Bruyn. “At first we didn’t want to believe it. But his personal assistant confirmed this to me. There are people who contacted his family and talked to the director of the museum. Unfortunately, there is no doubt that he is dead”, said a RIA source.

Akolinin was reportedly an associate of Abramov, but Russian media have not yet broadcast more information about him.