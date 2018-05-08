Porto Timoni, the blue paradise of Corfu (PHOTOS)

There is a corner in the Ionian island of Corfu known as the Blue Lake, its name is Porto Timoni, a double bay with turquoise waters that is attached to the island by a narrow piece of land.

Corfu, better-known for its unique historic town of Venetian flair, elegant buildings, and stunning colors, has also some of the most beautiful beaches of Greece, where the green exuberance of the vegetation combines with the unique color of the waters of the Ionian, giving birth to many beautiful beaches.

Some of them are really famous, attracting thousands of visitors every year, making Corfu one of the most visited Greek islands. Others, however, remain relatively unknown as it is rather difficult to access these areas.

Among these hidden paradises, Corfu boasts the beauty of Porto Timoni, one of the most gorgeous beaches on the island. A pristine double bay that has long remained a secret to tourists thanks to the fact that access by land is not easy.

Porto Timoni can be found near the village of Afiona, located in the Northwest area of Corfu. The waters are blue and the two beaches created on the same small isthmus are covered with white pebble and lush trees and bushes.

To reach Porto Timoni, visitors need to leave their vehicle and walk for about twenty-five minutes through a path that offers stunning views of the area. Following this path, it is possible to reach the two beaches of Porto Timoni. Along the way, tourists will discover the unexplored magic of the amazing island of Corfu. Look at this video to learn more.

Source: Gabi Ancarola/greekreporter