Poseidon Avenue will remain closed for 24 hours due to the completion of the pedestrian bridge.

According to the announcement of the competent ministry, from 23:00 on Friday night until 21:00 on Saturday night, the coastal avenue from Kanari Street to Kalamaki Avenue will be closed, as well as Kalamaki Avenue from Aristotelous Street up to Poseidon Avenue.

During this period, the police will make traffic regulations to divert the vehicles and pedestrians, while all Public Transportation routes that pass through Poseidon Avenue will also be modified.