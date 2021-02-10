‘Poseidon’s wave’ captured in a photo gone viral

French photographer, Mathieu Rivrin took the photo near his home in Lesconil, Brittany during last month’s Storm Justine

This fleeting moment of mother nature at her most dramatic has captured the imagination of millions on the internet.

French photographer, Mathieu Rivrin took the photo near his home in Lesconil, Brittany during last month’s Storm Justine.

About ten photographers were also present on this popular spot for storm chasers, but only Rivrin managed to catch the wave as it crashed into a wall, forming a shape resembling the ill-tempered becrowned god.

“It was raining, the light was low because it was the end of the day. We could see the waves breaking in the distance and crashing on the dike. One of its waves exploded harder than the others. It`s really a fragment of a second.

source euronews.com

photos credit mathieu rivrin Instagram