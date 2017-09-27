Postponement of Hellinikon investment a blow to Greek government

The decision by the Central Archaeological Council (CAC) on Wednesday to pospone its final verdict on whether the area of the former airport at Hellinikon in Attica was an archaeological site delivered a serious blow tio the Greek government. The Tsipras government was hoping to get a difinitive decision that would allow the investmnet in the area to move forward at a time when the climate was not favourable following the row with Canadian mining company Eldorado. other foreign investors had

The CAC decided with a majority of 11 votes against 6 to postpone its ruling to approve the Integrated Development Plan (SEA) and the Strategic Environmental Impact Assessment (SEPA) of the project “Development of the Metropolitan Pole of Hellinikon – Ag. Kosmas, in order to focus on the discussion of whether the area was an archaeological site, adopting the demands put forward by the Association of Greek Archaeologists during their industrial actions. The discussion is scheduled to take place next Tuesday.