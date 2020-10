Power-lifter refused to board plane after crew demanded she prove she is a woman (photos)

A world-renowned female power-lifter has received an apology from a Russian airline after they refused to let her board a flight without proving she was a woman.

Anna Turaeva, 42, has told of the ‘horror’ she faced when she was subjected to intimate questions in front of other passengers on a scheduled flight.

The sportswoman has a string of records and medals representing her country.

She said she was initially barred from flying with Russian airline Utair from St Petersburg to her home city Krasnodar via Moscow because the security staff believed her to be a man.

