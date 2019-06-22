Power outages reported across Attica

Many areas of Attica are suffering power outages from the morning, as problems have been reported to medium voltage lines.

As the Chairman of the PPC Technical Association, Kostas Maniatis told protothema.gr the medium-voltage line Spata-Loutsa and the line Nea Makri-Voutzas are out of operation, affecting the eastern regions of Attica.

Problems with power outages have been reported in areas in Chaidari, Peristeri, and Egaleo due to damage in the Egaleo power transformer while electricity failures have also been observed in areas of the northern suburbs. This is the second consecutive day of power cuts in Attica following those on Sunday due to the damage caused to the wiring network by the high temperatures.