Powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits near Jakarta

A strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Lebak, West Java on Tuesday, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), but no tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The quake hit Banten about 81 kilometres southwest of the provincial city of Lebak at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the BMKG.

The tremor was felt as far away as Jakarta, which is 153 kilometres away from Lebak. Office workers who just came back from their lunch break scrambled to find exits, trying to get out of tall buildings and found safe ground.