Powerful 7.1 earthquake hits off Fukushima coast in Japan (videos)

A powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake, jolted Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures in the Tohoku region late Saturday night.

The quake, which also felt in Tokyo, where it registered a 4 on the Japanese scale, struck around 11:08 p.m., according to the Meteorological Agency. A tsunami warning was not issued.

As a precaution, however, those near coastal areas were advised to move to higher ground as aftershocks could continue.