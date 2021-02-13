Powerful 7.1 earthquake hits off Fukushima coast in Japan (videos)

A powerful magnitude 7.1 earthquake, jolted Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures in the Tohoku region late Saturday night.
The quake, which also felt in Tokyo, where it registered a 4 on the Japanese scale, struck around 11:08 p.m., according to the Meteorological Agency. A tsunami warning was not issued.
As a precaution, however, those near coastal areas were advised to move to higher ground as aftershocks could continue.
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has occurred in Japan. Sending all of my prayers to everyone in the area. Please keep safe. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/LIX5Z51BdO
— Maxi💎✨⁰¹¹¹ (@HarutoMyRuto) February 13, 2021
#Video showing the tremors felt during the 7.1 magnitude #earthquake in the Tokyo subway. #Japan pic.twitter.com/39NKhtaCiC
— Vivek Bajpai विवेक बाजपेयी (@vivekbajpai84) February 13, 2021
Whoa a little shaking in Japan tonight. #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/Fg5vLATU73
— ダリル・ワートン-リグビー Darryl Wharton-Rigby (@whartonrigby) February 13, 2021