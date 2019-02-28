Powerful blast rocks Vouliagmeni Avenue in Athens- One man injured (videos)

A powerful explosion occurred in an outdoor parking lot on 128 Vouliagmenis Ave in Glyfada, at 10.10 in the morning on Friday.

One man was taken to hospital after getting injured by the blast. Four vehicles caught fire from the explosion, while police and the fire department rushed to the area and have cordoned off both directions of the road at the point.

The injured man is reportedly a foreigner, aged between 45 and 50. According to sources, the man had a vehicle with Australian plate numbers.

Authorities say the vehicle, a Porsche was booby-trapped. The man injured has Middle Eastern features and reportedly has dealings in Dubai.

The fire caused by the blast is under partial control. According to initial sources, police believe the explosion was caused when the driver of the vehicle with Australian number plates, tried to start the car up.

Police are examining if the blast was a result of an explosive mechanism or if there was another problem.







