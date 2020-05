No damages or injuries have been reported

An earthquake measuring 6 on the Richter scale was recorded at 15:51′ on Saturday in the sea region south of Ierapetra, Crete.

According to the Geodynamics Institute of Athens National Observatory the quake’s focal depth was 19 km.

The European Geodynamics Institute said that the quake measured 6 on the Richter scale and the epicenter was 90 km south of Ierapetra and 120km from Arvi.