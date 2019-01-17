Powerful gas explosion reportedly rocks scientific library in Lyon, France (videos)

Black smoke rising from the fire can be seen from almost anywhere in Lyon

A university campus library in Lyon caught fire on Thursday; the blaze was followed by an explosion, according to witnesses. A huge cloud of smoke filled the university library building. According to the local authorities, the explosion was of “accidental origin”.

The roof of the university science library in Lyon was rocked by a powerful explosion Thursday, shortly after 9 a.m. local time.

Explosion sur le campus de la Doua à Lyon (bâtiment Mendes) pic.twitter.com/btbeEiG2KJ — eliote.pk (@eliote_sama) January 17, 2019

People have been advised to avoid the area.

According to the university’s official Twitter account, three people sustained minor injuries and the fire is under control.

Restoration work had been ongoing on the roof and a gas bottle explosion is believed to be what started the fire, according to police.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to tackle the blaze, and the plumes of black smoke rising from the fire can be seen from almost anywhere in Lyon.

Source: sputniknews