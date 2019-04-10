‘Pregnant’ transgender visits Planned Parenthood! (hidden cam footage)

Steven Crowder is a Canadian-American conservative political commentator, actor, and comedian. He is the host of “Louder with Crowder”, a late-night style comedic television show covering news, pop culture, and politics.

He often challenges the left-leaning, liberal narrative in US politics, as well as the establishment media.

One of his most popular segments on the show is when he and his crew go undercover to expose the insanity of the politically correct culture that has become so prevalent in western, liberal societies. Crowder has been one of the most outspoken critics of abortion and the US Federally-funded planned parenthood.

In his most recent, hilarious yet scary in a way, stunt, the comedian proved once more that biological reality is trumped by political ideology.

Steven, a 110kg heavy and 188cm tall male, pretended to be a transgender woman and along with one of his producers, visited a Planned Parenthood chapter to see the procedures followed by the employees when he handed them a urine sample he had acquired from a pregnant woman and passing it off as his own.

After providing the urine to the office for a pregnancy test, which unsurprisingly came back positive, no employee in the clinic dared to question the fact that a biological male was pregnant for fear of being labelled transphobic or violating the office’s written regulations of accepting the sex assignment of patients as the latter saw fit.

At one point in the secretly recorded footage, while interviewing Steven in her office, a doctor attempts to wrap her mind around the scientific biological impossibility of a man carrying a baby, and eventually gives in to politically correctness, as the comedian expresses “her” offence and insists she is a real woman.