Pregnant woman hacked to death in her sleep in South Africa in horrific crime

The husband, who was also stabbed chased off the two attackers

A pregnant mother was hacked to death in her bed and her husband was repeatedly stabbed by attackers during a luxury break at a South African resort.

Karen Turner – who was said to be three months pregnant – was asleep with her husband Matthew, 33, and their toddler son Hayden when they were attacked at about 3am.

The family had booked into the Hluleka Nature Reserve on the Wild Coast in the Eastern Cape when two men armed with knives sneaked into their self-contained chalet overlooking the beach.

It is believed school teacher Karen, 31, died almost instantly in a hail of knife blows as husband Matthew, who was stabbed several times, chased off the two attackers.

The horrific attack on the South African family left Matthew a widower and his 23-month-old son motherless.

