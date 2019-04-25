Premier League to ban alcohol in celebrations mainly to not offend Muslim

There will be a case of non-alcoholic beverage in the winners’ dressing room

The Football Association are to scrap the tradition of awarding a case of champagne to the FA Cup winners out of respect for players’ religious beliefs.

English football’s governing body have a long held tradition of placing a case of bubbly in the winning dressing room on cup final day as a congratulatory gesture to the victors.

But following internal discussions the FA are abandoning the idea so not to offend players whose religious beliefs forbid alcohol use.

The Muslim faith strictly prohibits alcohol, while it is not recommended in other religions. Some players are also tee-total and under the legal age to consume alcohol, further considerations for the FA.

Jubilant scenes of euphoric players spraying champagne around the winning dressing room following victory in the final have become the norm over the years.

But such scenes provide obvious difficulties for Muslim players, even if they do not consume the champagne.

The FA will instead put a case of an alcohol-free champagne substitute in the winning dressing room so players can replicate those spraying celebrations.

more at dailymail.co.uk