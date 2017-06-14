Prep school math teacher arrested for having sex with students

Yet another such case…

A prep school math teacher in North Carolina was arrested for having inappropriate sexual contact with three male students, police said.

Erin Elizabeth McAuliffe, 25, is scheduled to make her first court appearance on Monday in Nash County District Court on three counts of sexual activity with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a minor, WNCN reports.

McAuliffe, a former math teacher at Rocky Mount Preparatory School, was last employed at the school on May 4 — one day before local police were notified by school staffers of the allegations. Police have said the alleged acts took place off-campus and involved two 17-year-old students and one 16-year-old student.

“We have been fully cooperative with local law enforcement during the course of their handling of this matter,” school officials said in a statement.

McAuliffe was released from the Carteret County Jail after posting $20,000 bond, WNCN reports.

A former student who graduated from the high school last year said he was outraged by the allegations.

“It’s very shocking and appalling that a person would do that with a student,” Dayvon Steel told WNCN.

A phone listing for McAuliffe has been disconnected, WITN reports. It’s unclear whether she’s hired an attorney.

McAuliffe, according to her LinkedIn profile, graduated from Methodist University with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics.

Source