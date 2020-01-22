Prepare for war to secure peace: New Chief of Hellenic Army

“Maintaining strong, effective, intimidating for the coveters, and ultimately victorious Armed Forces is an urgent need and an imperative,” said General Konstantinos Floros, the new Chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff.

The handover ceremony from the former head of the Hellenic Armed Forces, Christos Christodoulou to the incoming General Konstantinos Floros took place on Tuesday at the Military Academy in Tatoi in the presence of the Minister of Defence Nikos Panagiotopoulos and the Deputy Minister of Defence Alkibiades Stephanis, as well as members of the Greek Parliament.

During his speech, the new Chief noted that the core mission of the military was deterrence. As he underlined the recipe to achieve this was limited to a single option. “It is one and is simple and is contained in all relevant defence literature and military manuals. It is called “preparation for war”, it is the only way to lasting peace, peace which our homeland has long, faithfully and credibly served and has pursued in its long, enviable, unique and world-renowned history, while maintaining a formidable army to guarantee it, while at the same time safeguarding the National Interest in accordance with the requirements of our National Defence Policy and National Military Strategy. So, after all, I would like to assure everyone that the Greek Armed Forces are doing this and that they are doing extremely well.”