President Anastasiades met with Special Representative of the UNSG in Cyprus

Mr Tusk announced that final decisions on the premature decision of an EU-Turkey meeting in Varna will be taken the day after tomorrow at the European Council

The United Nations continue its efforts to arrange a social type meeting between President Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader said Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou.

Speaking to reporters at the Presidential Palace, the spokesman said that “the President of the Republic received today Ms Spehar (Special Representative of the UN Secretary General in Cyprus). The United Nations continues its effort to arrange a meeting between President Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader, Mr Akinji.

The President reiterated to Ms Spahar his readiness for an unconditional meeting, a social-type meeting, and we are waiting”.

In another question, the Prodromou said that “the (UN) effort is continuous. We have seen in the past few months that there is a will to start a process again on the Cyprus issue. Our response is a given”.

Asked if the Government would request the postponement of the Varna Summit, the spokesman said that “the last European Council was informal, the President of the Council, officially representing unanimously all Member States, announced some clear positions on Cyprus, on its rights, the position that everyone must have in the region, for Turkey to end the provocations.

In another question, the Prodromou said that “the President of the Republic has submitted our positions to the Informal Council and this is the reason why there were the announcements by Mr Tusk.

The Foreign Minister already participates in the Council of Ministers, and the procedure will continue on Thursday at the Heads of State and Government. There, the President will submit our positions again, and based on the preparation made by the Foreign Minister, we will seek to have exactly the solidarity of our partners in the effort we are making”.

Source: balkaneu