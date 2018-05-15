President Anastasiades to attend the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Sofia

The Summit will address issues relating to the common challenges the EU Member States & the Western Balkan countries are facing

The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, will travel to Sofia, Bulgaria, where he will participate in the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Wednesday morning, May 16.

In the afternoon of the same day, President Anastasiades will take part in the works of the European People’s Party, which will take place on the sidelines of the EU-Western Balkans Summit.

In the evening, the Cypriot President will attend an informal dinner to be hosted by European Council President, Donald Tusk, in honour of the leaders who will attend the Summit, with the main subject of discussion, Digital Matters and Innovation.

The work of the Summit, which will be held on Thursday, will address issues relating to the common challenges the EU Member States and the Western Balkan countries are faced with, as well as connectivity issues.

The President of the Republic, who will be accompanied in Sofia by Government Spokesman, Prodromos Prodromou, will return to Cyprus on Friday, May 18.

Source: balkaneu