President Anastasiades to meet with UN Assistant Secretary General today

The meeting of the President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, with the Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations, responsible for peacekeeping operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, will be held today, at 11:00. The meeting will be held at the President’s residence in Limassol.

Mr Lacroix arrived in Cyprus on 23 July as part of the regular contacts with the peacekeeping missions. He will have a meeting with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and head of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), Elizabeth Spehar, as well as with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.

The UN high-ranking official will depart from the island on 25 July 25. He visits Cyprus as part of a tour of the region for contacts with peacekeeping operations, and will also visit Lebanon for contacts with the UNIFIL peacekeeping mission. Yesterday, Deputy Secretary General, Farhan Haq, referred to Lacroix’s contacts saying he will meet with the leaders of both communities, as well as with Civil Society and community representatives.

