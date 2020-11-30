President-elect Joe Biden broke his right leg while playing with one of his dogs. Doctors say he will need to wear boots for a few weeks after a Sunday scan found an injury.
Biden was injured on Saturday and visited an orthopedic surgeon in Newark, Delaware on Sunday afternoon, his office said.
“There were no obvious fractures on the first x-ray,” medical staff ordered a more detailed CT scan, his doctor Kevin O’Connor said in a statement. Subsequent scans found small fractures of two small bones in the middle of the right foot, O’Connor said.
