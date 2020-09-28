President Erdogan in latest Turkish propaganda video: I will plant (flag) you wherever you want

Turkey released its latest propaganda video promoting its “Blue Homeland” expansionist policies in the Aegean Sea featuring a mix of Ottoman navy with the voice of President Erdogan heard in the background.

In the 5-minute gaudy footage, which was uploaded by the Turkish Presidency, once again depicts Recep Tayyip Erdogan as the new Α “Ataturk”.

At the beginning of the video, two children can be seen reading a book entitled “The ruler of the sea becomes the ruler of the world”. Two Turkish navy officers hand over a Turkish flag and a small boat to the children indicating their father has become a “martyr” in the cause of the Homeland’s war to rule the seas.

“Demir aldık limandan #MaviVatan yoluna

Okyanuslar Fatih’i Barbaros’un yolunda

Türk’ün donanmasında firkateynler ufukta

Vatan için hazır kıta Akdeniz sularında”pic.twitter.com/QRev6DV2m3 — T.C. İletişim Başkanlığı (@iletisim) September 27, 2020

At the end of the video, Tayyip Erdogan can be heard reciting two verses from the poem “Flag” talking to the Turkish flag. uttering the following: “You there, my priced one, my pressure, my everything! Any place on earth you like to stand! Wherever you want to fly, tell me to set you up there “.