President Pavlopoulos cancels annual reception for the restoration of democracy due to fires

The Greek President was briefed by PM Alexis Tsipras on the fires

The President of the Hellenic Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, was briefed by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on the tragic consequences of the fires that mainly hit the Attica region.

Following the meeting, the President of the Republic decided to call off the annual reception of 24 July for the celebration of the Restoration of Democracy.