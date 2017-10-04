President Pavlopoulos condemns attack against university professor

The President of the Hellenic Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos received Panteio University professor Angelos Syrrigos on Wednesday evening and expressed his unequivocal condemnation over the unprovoked attack the educator had fallen victim to by a group of students. According to the President’s close aides, Mr. Pavlopoulos labeled the attackers “fascistic people who were directly targeting Academic freedoms”. The professor was recently attacked by a group of students after telling them to stop spaying the walls outside Panteion University walls. It should be noted that the university courtyard walls had been covered in posters with the face of professor Syrrigos with the phrase “He is the fascist”.