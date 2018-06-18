President Pavlopoulos receives Indian President Ram Nath Kovind

Referring to the FYROM he stated that no democratic state could legitimately enter into binding international treaties that directly violated its constitution

Greece seeks relations of friendship and good neighbourhood with Skopje and favours its northern neighbour’s NATO and European prospects, President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos said on Monday as he received visiting Indian President Ram Nath Kovind at the presidential mansion. The Indian president is making an official visit to Greece, at Pavlopoulos’ invitation.

He noted, however, that this support depended on a resolution of the name dispute with FYROM in a way that was compatible with history, international law and established European practices, namely “in away that eliminates irredentism”.

Pavlopoulos noted that an invitation to FYROM to join NATO and the start of any meaningful discussion for its EU accession were conditional on a previous and appropriate revision of FYROM’s constitution in this direction – as that state had committed to do in the agreement signed with Greece on Sunday. No democratic state could legitimately enter into binding international treaties that directly violated its constitution, Pavlopoulos pointed out.

Source: thegreekobserver