President Pavlopoulos receives leaders after New Year’s liturgy

He received the leaders of the political parties after the liturgy

President of the Hellenic Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos received all the political leaders at the Presidential Mansion, following his attending the annual liturgy for the New Year at the Athens Metropolitan Cathedral on Wednesday.

The President greeted the public at the end of the liturgy and wished them well.

After the liturgy, led by the Archbishop Ieronymos II of Athens and All Greece, the president received representatives of the political, military, religious and other leadership at the Presidential Hall.

At 13:00, he attended the cutting of the New Year cake (Vassilopita) at the premises of the presidential guard.

The liturgy was also attended by Prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, members of the cabinet, and deputies of several parties.