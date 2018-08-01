President Pavlopoulos visits fire-stricken area in Attica

The President of the Hellenic Republic, Prokopis Pavlopoulos, visited the Lyreio Foundation at the fire-stricken area of Neos Voutzas, Wednesday to inspect the extent of the damage caused by the deadly fires.

According to the sources cited by the Athens News Agency (AMNA), Mr Pavlopoulos met with the president of the Foundation, the Metropolitan of Kifissia, Amaroussion and Oropos, Cyril, the abbot and the nuns, and discussed with them ways to restore the damage and to reopen the institution before autumn.

The President arrived at the area without the presence of any camera crews or journalists.